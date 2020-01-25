BOEYEN, William (Bill):

85 years. Born Oss, Netherlands. Died peacefully on Tuesday January 21, 2020, at WesleyCare Hospital, Christchurch. Eldest son of the late Marinus and Godefrida Boeyen of Adelaide. Beloved husband of Rosemary (dec). Treasured father and father-in-law to Lisa and John, Phil and Sarah, Ash and Jen, Jason, Paul and Fiona. Dearest Opa to Annabel, Toby and Lucy, Sam, Joe and Nate, Fox and Cooper. Loved big brother and brother-in-law to Simon and Margaret, Thea (dec) and Denis, John and Wendy, Maja and Don (dec), Frieda and Eddie, Gerrie, Therese and Bernie. Special Uncle Bill to his many beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers you may wish tomake a donation to the cathedral fundraising campaign for the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch. A Requiem Mass for Bill will be held at Christ the King Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, January 28 at 2.00pm. A Rosary will be held Monday, January 27 at 7.00pm.



