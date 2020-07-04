BLACK,
William Arthur (Bill): MBE
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson Retirement Home, on July 1, 2020. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Shirley. Much loved father of Marlene and Jay. Special Dad of Michelle and Russell; Janine and Chris. Proud Grandad Bill of Mya and Ben. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and June, Neil and Eileen, Margaret and the late Bruce McColl. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory to the Fiordland Search and Rescue would be appreciated. Special thanks to the wonderful staff in the Donovan and Salisbury wings of Rowena Jackson for your loving care of Bill. Bill's funeral service will be held at the Fiordland Community Events Centre, 20-22 Luxmore Drive, Te Anau, on Friday, July 20, 2020, commencing at 1.00pm. His funeral will also be live streamed for those unable to attend, http://livestream.com/accounts/10730215/events/9199444 Online tributes may be left on Bill's tribute page, frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020