William BETTLE

Service Information
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
094158720
Death Notice

BETTLE, William (Bill):
Peacefully passed away surrounded by family on "Daffodil Day" Friday, August 30, 2019, aged 92. Loving husband to Valarie, father and father-in-law to Nick and Prue, Alastair and Lisa, William and Linda. Grandfather to Felicity, Celia, Henry, Sally-Ann, David, Christopher, Andrew and 10 Great-grandchildren. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Thursday, September 5, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 3, 2019
