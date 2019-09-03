BETTLE, William (Bill):
Peacefully passed away surrounded by family on "Daffodil Day" Friday, August 30, 2019, aged 92. Loving husband to Valarie, father and father-in-law to Nick and Prue, Alastair and Lisa, William and Linda. Grandfather to Felicity, Celia, Henry, Sally-Ann, David, Christopher, Andrew and 10 Great-grandchildren. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Thursday, September 5, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 3, 2019