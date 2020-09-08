ANSTISS,
William Russell: QSM
Peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Loved husband and best friend of Olive. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Suzanne and George Malouf (NSW), Tracey and Stuart Neill (Culverden), and Philip and Tracy (Auckland). Adored Grandad of Caitlin, and Jonty; Erica and Tom, Sinead and Tom, Danielle and Logan; Hayley, and Daniel. Respected friend of Rebecca, and Sara Farr and their families. Loved brother and uncle of the late Graeme, Maureen, and Marilyn and their families. Messages to: The Anstiss family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. Funeral details to be advised.
0800 263 6679
Published in The Press on Sept. 8, 2020