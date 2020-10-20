ANDERSON,
William Sutherland (Bill):
12.1.1941 - 18.10.2020
Sadly passed away peacefully in the care of Salisbury Wing, Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, Invercargill. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Clare for 57 years. Loved son of the late Maisie and William Anderson. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Alison and the late David Hughes (Kawerau), Neil and Denise Anderson (Invercargill). Loved brother-in-law of Yvonne McKerchar (Invercargill), and June Fulton (Christchurch). Loved Uncle of his nieces and nephews. In accordance with Bill's wishes, a private family service will be held. Clare and the family wish to thank Rowena Jackson home for their care and support. Messages to 174 Layard Street, or to Bill's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in The Press on Oct. 20, 2020