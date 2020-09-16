PIJFERS,
Wilhelmus Bernardus (Bill):
Died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Erna Josephine Pijfers. Loved Papa of Catherina and Stewart, William (dec), Kreszentia and Jacques, Seph, Nick and Lisa. Much loved Opa and Great-Opa.
Thank you Bill for your passionate love of family, your faithful witness, your humble service and making us laugh.
A special thanks to Dr Toop and the Access nursing staff who showed such great love and care. Family and friends are invited to the Requiem Mass on Friday, September 18, 10.30am, at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, Manchester Street, Christchurch. Rosary will be prayed Tomorrow (Thursday), 7.00pm, at the church. Due to Covid this Mass will be restricted to 100 attendees.
Published in The Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2020