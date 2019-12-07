WALLER,
Wilfred Owen (Bill):
On November 28, 2019, peacefully at St Albans Retirement Village, aged 95 years. Bill was a much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews in the Waller family, and much loved former husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved uncle to Rachel and Dean. Loved Grandpa to Brooke and Blake. Special thanks to the staff of the St Albans Retirement Village who cared for Bill over the last 4 years. In accordance with Bill's wishes a private farewell has been held.
Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019