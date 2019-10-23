BURRIDGE, Wilfred:
On Sunday, October 20, 2019, aged 91, passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, whom he served faithfully for 70 years. Dear husband of Ann for 64 years. Devoted father and father-in-law of Wendy and Nicolas, Judith and Malcolm, Robert and Gillian, Richard and Claire. Loving Pops to Rhys, Toby, Adèle and Jamie, Barnaby and Brooke, Campbell, Ioan, Lois, Isaac, Phoebe, Fynn and Nate. Thanksgiving Service to be held at Archer Village Leisure Centre, 166 Colombo Street, Beckenham, on Saturday, October 26, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to GideonsNZ.org would be appreciated.
Published in The Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019