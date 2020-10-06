KARENA, Wi Tamihana:

October 6, 2018He never looked for praises,

He was never one to boast,

He just went on quietly working

For the ones he loved the most.

His dreams were seldom spoke,

His wants were very few,

And most of the time his worries went unspoken too.

He was there.....A firm foundation,

Through all our storms of life.

A sturdy hand to hold onto

In times of stress and strife.

Love - Dianne, Miss Daisy, Rawiri and Cloe. Baby Aria, Amber and Pat, Ceffy and Goldee.



