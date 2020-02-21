Prof Weston SANDLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Prof Weston SANDLE.
Service Information
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Death Notice

SANDLE,
Prof. Weston James (Wes):
ONZM, FRSNZ
On February 19, 2020, peacefully at Ross Home and Hospital, Dunedin, with family at his side; in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat, loved father and father-in-law of Alison and David (Wellington), Tony and Mary-Line (Cologne, Germany), beloved Grandad to William, and Daniel; Zoé, and Isabelle, loved brother of Wendy, Brian, Rod, Nick, and their families. Funeral details to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to The Hearing Association Dunedin would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Sandle family c/- DX Box YX15033, Dunedin 9012.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.