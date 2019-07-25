Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy WADWORTH-TRUMIC. View Sign Death Notice



Wendy Anne:

Passed away suddenly at home, dearly loved wife of the late Michael Trumic, dearly loved daughter of the late Warwick and Babe Wadworth, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Viki and Pete Radford, James Wadworth, Michael and Cheryl Wadworth, Ben and Jo Wadworth, and a loved cousin of Anna and Steve McNeill and family, loved aunt and great-aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Wendy Wadworth-Trumic, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Wendy will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, Tomorrow (Friday) at 10.00am.

"Kia tau te rangimarie"







Published in The Press on July 25, 2019

