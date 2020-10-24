THOMSON, Wendy Jan:
Suddenly, at home, on Friday, October 16, 2020, aged 61 years. Loved and cherished sister and sister-in-law of Cheryl and Bill Hallett. Adored mum of Vino and Tinka. Loved by all her Chardy friends. Messages may be addressed to the Thomson family c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Wendy's life will be held at the Papanui Club, 310 Sawyers Arms Road, Bishopdale, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 29, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020