THOMSON,
Wendy Elizabeth:
25.04.1940 - 29.05.2020
Suddenly, but peacefully and gracefully, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann and Brian, and Lex and Steph and Evee. Adored Granny of Robyn and Nick, and Nick and Maria; and great-Granny of Penelope and Lilac. Many thanks to all those who loved and cared for Wendy in her last days. Messages may be addressed to 'The family of the late Wendy Thomson' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8014. A Funeral Service to remember Wendy will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Wednesday, June 3. Due to current number restrictions please RVSP to
[email protected]
Published in The Press from June 1 to June 3, 2020