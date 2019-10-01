MOONEY,
Wendy (nee Ramage):
Passed away peacefully at her home on September 29, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. Dearly loved partner and friend of Paul, much loved mum and mother-in-law of Donna and the late Jim, Warren, Neil, and Allen, loved daughter of the late Beulah and Fred, beloved nana of Nadine, Andrew, Kylie, Ashley and Matt, Luke and Sarah-Jane, and Tyler, loved great-nana of Teal, Reef, Riley, Milan, Neo (deceased), Ethan, Ava, Kayde, Sophia, Zak, Kenzie, Rome, and Suri, and soon to be great-great-nana, beloved friend of Daphne, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, and great friend of many. Messages to 9 Blackett Street, Cobden 7802. Flowers respectfully declined, donations to C.A.R.E. would be appreciated and can be made at the service or posted to PO Box 203, Greymouth 7840. A celebration of Wendy's life will be held in the Greymouth Uniting Church Hall, Tainui Street, on Saturday, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 1, 2019