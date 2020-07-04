Wendy LOBB

Guest Book
  • "condolences mike and family.ross and teresa handley"
    - ross handley
  • "sorry to here about wendy"
    - alan carey
    - Adrianne Makutu (nee Lobb)
  • "Sad to hear of Wendy's passing. She will be remembered...."
    - Dianne Stone
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful sister. We will love you..."
    - Brett and Susan Stobie
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
2:30 p.m.
the Waikaia Community Centre
Death Notice

LOBB, Wendy Maxine:
Passed away at home, after a long illness, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, aged 67 years. Loved wife of Michael (Coromandel) for 47 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jamahl and Tania, loved Nana of Alistar, and Reuben. As per Wendy's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Wendy's life will be held in the Waikaia Community Centre on Monday, July 6, at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hokonui St John Ambulance. Messages to PO Box 77, Waikaia 9745.

Published in The Press on July 4, 2020
