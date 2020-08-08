HILLYER,
Wendy Ann (nee Lunam):
On August 6, 2020, in Christchurch; aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, daughter, sister, nanny, friend and student of life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at bit.ly/wahillyer0608. Messages to the Hillyer family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Wendy will be held at her home, 280 Hasketts Road, Yaldhurst, on Wednesday, August 12, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020