Wendy HIDES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy HIDES.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

HIDES, Wendy:
On October 5, 2020, at Summerset at Wigram, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Victoria and Chris, Nicholas and Susanne, Matthew and Carol, a cherished Grandma of Mark; Antonia, Brittany and Brad, Madison and Jess; and Max and a loving Granny of Lincoln. Messages to the Hides Family, C/- PO Box 187, Lyttelton 8082. At Wendy's request a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of Ascension, 39 Major Hornbrook Road, Mt Pleasant, Christchurch, on Friday, November 6, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.