HIDES, Wendy:
On October 5, 2020, at Summerset at Wigram, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Victoria and Chris, Nicholas and Susanne, Matthew and Carol, a cherished Grandma of Mark; Antonia, Brittany and Brad, Madison and Jess; and Max and a loving Granny of Lincoln. Messages to the Hides Family, C/- PO Box 187, Lyttelton 8082. At Wendy's request a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of Ascension, 39 Major Hornbrook Road, Mt Pleasant, Christchurch, on Friday, November 6, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020