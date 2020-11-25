EMERSON,
Wendy Mara (nee Sandle):
On November 21, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of the late Cedric, loved mother and mother-in-law of Adrian, Julie and the late Keith, Martin, Timothy and Jessica, Jamie and Sandra, and the late Michael. Loved grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Gemma, Ben and Leanne, Jasmine, Joel and Mido, Louisa, and Katja, loved great-grandmother of Eva, Edward, and the late Charlie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Wendy Emerson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service for Wendy will be held in our Avonpark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on December 2, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2020