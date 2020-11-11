EDWARDS,
Wendy (nee Woods):
Passed away into the arms of Jesus on November 5, 2020, aged 66 years. Cherished and adored mum of Laura. Dearly loved daughter of the late Nellie and Evelyn Woods. Loved sister of Betty and the late Barry Smith; Roy and Ruth Woods; Mary and Bill Pettigrew; Christine and the late Peter Woods; Joy Johnson. Very much loved aunty of all her nieces and nephew. A special friend to Martyn. Messages to the Edwards Family, c/- PO Box 31-300, Christchurch. A Celebration of Wendy's life will be held at the Opawa Baptist Church, 285 Wilsons Road, Waltham, on Monday, November 16, at 12 noon.
"A sewer of many seeds"
Published in The Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020