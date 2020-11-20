Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy CROSSAN-BOTTING. View Sign Death Notice



Wendy Joy:

On the evening of November 16, 2020, Wendy 'sailed away' surrounded in love. Calder and their children Mark, Philip, Lara, and the late Stephen (in spirit) were there and said goodbye. A wonderful mother-in-law to Angi, Iris, and Tim. Her grandchildren Kate, Amy, Ella, Indi, Tuva, and Oliver will miss her immeasurably. She leaves a huge Granny-shaped hole in our hearts. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Wendy Crossan-Botting, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to World Vision in memory of Wendy would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. Please join us in a Celebration of Wendy's life in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, November 23, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







CROSSAN-BOTTING,Wendy Joy:On the evening of November 16, 2020, Wendy 'sailed away' surrounded in love. Calder and their children Mark, Philip, Lara, and the late Stephen (in spirit) were there and said goodbye. A wonderful mother-in-law to Angi, Iris, and Tim. Her grandchildren Kate, Amy, Ella, Indi, Tuva, and Oliver will miss her immeasurably. She leaves a huge Granny-shaped hole in our hearts. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Wendy Crossan-Botting, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to World Vision in memory of Wendy would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. Please join us in a Celebration of Wendy's life in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, November 23, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2020

