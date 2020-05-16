CROFT, Wendy Mary:
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Elda, Anna and Kevin; grandmother to Joseph and Michael, Samuel and Lucas; sister to Marie, Bev, Bill and the late Marg; sadly passed away on May 13, 2020, at her home in Christchurch, aged 72 years. There will be an online remembrance event at 6.30pm on Wednesday, May 27. For details contact Anna at [email protected] or 022 622 1751. Mail can be sent to Anna Taylor, 49 Putake Drive, Christchurch 8083.
Thanks to Wendy for your love and memories
– you will be dearly missed.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020