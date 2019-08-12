BEE, Wendy Anne:
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice on August 9, 2019, aged 67. Much loved wife of Roger for 47 years. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Julian and Angela; Simon and Merrin. G'Ma of Lara and Oscar; Kyran, Charlotte and Archie. Loved sister of Maryanne and Charlie. A friend to many. Messages c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at bit.ly/wabee0908 A celebration of Wendy's life will be held at Beachside Conference Centre, 70 Beach Road, Tahunanui, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2019