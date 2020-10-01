WOOD, Wayne Thomas:
On September 29, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 44 years. Much loved dad of Jaydin, Kahu, and Te Ana, dearly loved son of Liz, and step-son of the late Dave Cook, and Kevin Wood. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Tania and Jamie, Teresa, Graham, and all the extended family, and cherished friend of Aroha, and Nikki. Messages to the family of Wayne Wood c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. Wayne will be resting at the Alpine View Holiday Park, 650 Main South Road, Islington (The Barracks), for those who wish to pay their respects from Friday morning, please park on the road side only, respectfully report to the office on arrival. According to Wayne's wish an informal farewell will held on Monday, 10.00am, at the 'Barracks' followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 1, 2020