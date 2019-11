TRELEAVEN, Wayne Kelvin:On November 8, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a long-fought battle with myeloma, aged 58 years. A much loved and adored husband of Susanne, a dad, step-dad, father-in-law and grandad who is loved by all his children and grand-children.He will be greatly missed and always remembered.Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Wayne Treleaven, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service to share memories and celebrate Wayne's life will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, November 14, at 2.00pm.