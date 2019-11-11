TRELEAVEN, Wayne Kelvin:
On November 8, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a long-fought battle with myeloma, aged 58 years. A much loved and adored husband of Susanne, a dad, step-dad, father-in-law and grandad who is loved by all his children and grand-children.
He will be greatly missed and always remembered.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Wayne Treleaven, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service to share memories and celebrate Wayne's life will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, November 14, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 11, 2019