IVORY, Wayne Douglas:
Suddenly and unexpectedly on November 10, 2020; aged 71 years. Much loved husband of Jenni and cherished father of Victoria, Debbie, Karen, Jason, Shannon, Adam and Glenn, and father-in-law to Elliot, Rebecca and Evan. Wonderful Grandfather to Sam, Maddison, Georgia, Kayleigh, Josie, Lily, Jaydon, Grace and Ruby. Loved brother of Charlie and Sheryl, Robin and Glenys, Glenys, Mandy and Iain, Lois and Eddy. Also much loved uncle. Messages may be addressed to the Ivory family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane, Southbrook, on Tuesday, November 17, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020