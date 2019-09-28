Guest Book View Sign Death Notice





Passed away peacefully early on Friday, September 27, 2019. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Andy and Helen, loved uncle of Rachel and Fiona, loved nephew of Noeline, Aileen and Alan, loved cousin of Margaret, Shane, Craig, Christine and Bev. Our gratitude and thanks to the staff at Addington Gardens for their care and kindness of Wayne in his last few days. Messages may be addressed to The Hills family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/wrhills2709. A Celebration of Wayne's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, October 1, at 2.00pm.







HILLS, Wayne Ronald:Passed away peacefully early on Friday, September 27, 2019. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Andy and Helen, loved uncle of Rachel and Fiona, loved nephew of Noeline, Aileen and Alan, loved cousin of Margaret, Shane, Craig, Christine and Bev. Our gratitude and thanks to the staff at Addington Gardens for their care and kindness of Wayne in his last few days. Messages may be addressed to The Hills family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/wrhills2709. A Celebration of Wayne's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, October 1, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers