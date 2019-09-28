HILLS, Wayne Ronald:
Passed away peacefully early on Friday, September 27, 2019. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Andy and Helen, loved uncle of Rachel and Fiona, loved nephew of Noeline, Aileen and Alan, loved cousin of Margaret, Shane, Craig, Christine and Bev. Our gratitude and thanks to the staff at Addington Gardens for their care and kindness of Wayne in his last few days. Messages may be addressed to The Hills family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/wrhills2709. A Celebration of Wayne's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, October 1, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019