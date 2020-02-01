Wayne FORD

Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mayfield Chapel
cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets
Blenheim
Death Notice

FORD,
Wayne Ronald Fraser:
Died suddenly on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at home with friends around him. Aged 54 years. Loved son of the late Robin and Lynn Ford, brother of Maria and the late Kim. Messages may be sent to 61 Lucas Street, Blenheim 7201. Special thanks to IDEA staff for their loving care of Wayne. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to IDEA Services, PO Box 428, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, on Saturday, February 8, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020
