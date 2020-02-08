BUTSON, Wayne Alan:

11.11.1959 - 5.2.2020

Beloved brother, uncle, cousin, father, father-in-law and grandfather, our hearts ache for you. You're a man who truly lived to tell a tale and now your legacy lives with in your children who will continue to make you proud. You were a hard stubborn man sometimes but with a soul to teach. You passed away peacefully surrounded with loved ones and we shed tears for you but will forever cherish every moment we had together. You will be dearly missed by your children Jasmine, Jade, Meagan, Michael, and Kristy, and your 7 grandchildren and many great friends and family.

Forever in our hearts,

love you Dad.



