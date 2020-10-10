THOMPSON,
Warwick Howard:
On October 6, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Gaisma (Gai) for 52 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Warwick and Stacey, Melanie and Nigel Vincent; proud grandad of Skylar, Austin; Emma, and Holly, loved brother of Yvonne, Brian, Royce, Kevin, Christine, and a loved uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Warwick Thompson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Warwick will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, October 12, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Alternatively, to watch a livestream of the service go to lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in Warwick's obituary.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020