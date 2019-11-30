Warwick MARSHALL

MARSHALL, Warwick:
At Stillwater Gardens Rest Home, on November 27, 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Nancy for 62 1/2 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Beverley (France), Andrew (deceased), Paul and Hazel (Timaru), Kirsty and Stephen (Wellington), Robert and Niki (Richmond). Loved Pop Pop of Hugh, Mikey, Nicholas, Eleanor, David, Zoe, Tim, and Stephanie. Grand Pop Pop of William, and Isla. Messages to 126 Haycock Road, Hope, Richmond 7081. A service to celebrate Warwick's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019
