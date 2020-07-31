JUDD,
Warwick William Norman:
On July 26, 2020, passed away peacefully, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Lyn, treasured father and father-in-law of Jendy and Blair, Kate and Chris, Megan and Richard, and Amanda and Michael, and adored grandfather of his 13 grandchildren. Many thanks for the loving and gentle care Warwick received from the staff at Ilam Lifecare. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Warwick Judd, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with the family's wishes, a private burial has taken place. A Service to remember Warwick's life will be celebrated at a later date, when Jendy and her family can travel from Melbourne.
Published in The Press on July 31, 2020