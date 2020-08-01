Warren ROWSE

Guest Book
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Elaine McCormick (Hussey)
  • "Miss seeing u when u come to work mitre 10 to buy stuff u..."
    - Jackie Stolte
  • "Condolences Jenny and Family on your very sad loss.Marie..."
  • "Warren, you were so much fun to grow up with in the 50's &..."
    - Irene Steele
  • "Thinking of you Jenny. Joy & Kevin Graham."
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Annesbrook Church
40 Saxton Road
Stoke
View Map
Death Notice

ROWSE, Warren Noel:
Unexpectedly, as a result of a tragic accident at home, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Very much loved husband of Jenny; loved father and father-in-law of Daniel and Ginny, Allanah and Zane, Kurt and Rachel; loved grandad of Amy, Jasmine, Freddie, Zac, Kaitlyn, and Emma; best friend of Warwick and Robyn. In lieu of flowers Warren's family would appreciate donations to The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust or St John Ambulance, and these can also be made at the service. A memorial service to celebrate Warren's life will be held at the Annesbrook Church, 40 Saxton Road, Stoke, Nelson, on Thursday, August 6, at 2.00pm.
A 'D.I.Yer' and Holden man right to the end.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020
