HUDSON, Warren:
On August 15, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his family, aged 88 years. Warren was loved and will be greatly missed by Doreen, Pauline and Rod, Ken, Lynley and Brent, Roger and Lisa, Gill and Alan, and Ian. Much loved and loving Granddad of Monique, and Craig; Sarah, Chris, Emma, Reuben, and Cecelia; Amy and Dylan, and Jared; Curtis, and Chelsea; Alex, Hannah, and Cameron. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Warren Hudson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A family cremation will be held on Wednesday. A Memorial Service to celebrate Warren's life will be held at a later date, details to be advised.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2020