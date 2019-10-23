GALBRAITH, Warren Victor:
On October 21, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at Christchurch Hospital, after a tragic accident, aged 68 years. Loved husband and soulmate of Audrey, cool and caring dad and father-in-law of Justin and Tammy, Aaron (Fred), Shawn and Beck, Carrie and Justin, Scott and Kirsten, Jodene and Nathan, Anna and James, loved Grandpop of his 12 grandchildren. Dearly loved son of the late Alec and Noeline, loving brother of all his brothers and sisters. Special thanks to the Rakaia First Response Team and ICU Christchurch Hospital for their special care of Warren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Warren Galbraith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Service to farewell and celebrate Warren's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, October 25, at 2.00pm, followed by a burial at Belfast Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 23, 2019