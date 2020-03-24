Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Lorraine. Loved dad and best mate of Tyler, Ethan, Zac, Saige, Shia, and Ceanna. Much loved son of Janice and the late Geoff, and dearly loved brother of Maxine. Much loved uncle of Steve, and Megan. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Bone Marrow Treatment Unit, Christchurch Hospital, for their love and care of Warren. Messages may be addressed to the Adams family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/wdadams2303 A Private Family Service for Warren is to be held. The family wish to advise that an open Memorial Service for all to attend will be held at a later date.







ADAMS, Warren David:Peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Lorraine. Loved dad and best mate of Tyler, Ethan, Zac, Saige, Shia, and Ceanna. Much loved son of Janice and the late Geoff, and dearly loved brother of Maxine. Much loved uncle of Steve, and Megan. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Bone Marrow Treatment Unit, Christchurch Hospital, for their love and care of Warren. Messages may be addressed to the Adams family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/wdadams2303 A Private Family Service for Warren is to be held. The family wish to advise that an open Memorial Service for all to attend will be held at a later date. Published in The Press on Mar. 24, 2020

