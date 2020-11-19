MAUGER, Warner James:
Passed away on November 15, 2020, in his 87th year. Loved husband and companion of the late Patsy Mauger, loved father and father-in-law of Phil and Chrissy, Tim and Lynda, Steve and Michelle, and Penny and Jonathan Cron, dearly loved son of the late Ron and Jean Mauger, loved brother and brother-in- law of the late Wendy Cockram (nee Mauger) and the late Gary Cockram, very much loved by his grandchildren: Jordan, Brittany, Clark, Karly, Emma, Abby, Annabelle, Thomas, George, Maddy, and Ethan, also by his many great-grandchildren. Will be sadly, sadly missed. A tireless worker now at rest with his dearly beloved Patsy. The family would like to acknowledge and thank his care workers: Tracy, Christina, and Helen for their commitment. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Warner Mauger, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Warner's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, November 23, at 10.00am, followed by a private interment at the Methven Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 19, 2020