FARRANT, Wanda Annie:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at St Andrews Village, Auckland, on June 22, 2020, in her 102nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Herbert Henry (Bert) Farrant. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Herb and Ruth Farrant (Auckland) and Myee and John Pruden (Melbourne). Greatly loved by her five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Wanda's life will be held at 10.30am on Tuesday, June 30, at the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Rd, Mount Eden, Auckland. Our very special thanks to the management, nursing staff and residents of Hector House, St Andrews Village, who over her 9 years of residence gave Wanda, wonderful attention, care and support. A special Memorial Service for Wanda will be arranged at St Andrews Village, shortly, and at Waipara, North Canterbury, later in the year. Messages of condolence can be emailed to [email protected] and [email protected]
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020