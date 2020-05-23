YOUNG,
Walter McDonald (Don):
With great sadness, Don's family wish to announce his passing on May 18, 2020. Don was the loving husband of the late Val, a much loved father of Keith and Terry, and father-in-law of Sandie. Grandad of Kelly, Scott and Carys; Todd and Jackie and Great-Grandad of Cameron, Lexi, Zoe and Harry. Many thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding Rest Home for Don's care. A private family celebration has been held for Don. Messages to the Young family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020