PUENTENER,

Walter Godfrey:

Evelyn and the family wish to thank all who supported us in so many ways during Walter's final days, at his funeral, and in recent weeks. We were overwhelmed by the kindness and thoughtfulness of those who attended his Requiem Mass, making the occasion one of celebration and thanksgiving for a dearly loved man. Thank you for the prayers, messages, visits, cards, flowers, food and care given so generously by so many. We are truly blessed. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



