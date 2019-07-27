PUENTENER,
Walter Godfrey:
Passed away peacefully at Essie Summers Retirement Village on July 26, 2019, aged 89. Beloved husband of Evelyn (nee Kiely) for 56 years. Loved father of Anna, Marcus, Rachel and John, and father-in-law of Megan and Guy. Proud granddad of Leah and Eva, and Georgia, Ethan and Bethany. Brother of Joseph (Joe) (Christchurch) and the late Toni (Switzerland), and a beloved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Native of Steinhausen, Switzerland, and proud to be a Swiss Kiwi for 68 years. Thanks to the kind and compassionate staff of Essie Summers Retirement Village and Christchurch Hospital. Messages to The Puentener Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/wgpuentener2607. A Requiem Mass for Walter will be celebrated at Our Lady Of Assumption Catholic Church, 170 Hoon Hay Road, on Monday, July 29, at 11.00am. Followed by burial at Sydenham Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019