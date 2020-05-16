MOHI,
Walter Joseph (Wally)
Passed away suddenly on May 1, 2020, at age 60. Loved nephew of Kui. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Sina, Vanessa and Rohan, Hinerangi and Manaia, and Kiri and Tipene. Treasured koro of Te Rangiiria, Ohomairangi, Meikura and Hikairo. A private service will be held on Monday, May 18. You can come and celebrate his life at 45 Cumnor Terrace, Woolston, before Monday. He will be cremated and will be returned to rest in Rotorua at a later date when circumstances allow.
Ka pümau i te mahara.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020