Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. Cashmere Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 77 Ashgrove Terrace View Map Death Notice



Walter Richard John (Wally):

On July 23, 2020, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, Beloved husband and best friend of Jacque, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Darryl, Christina and Graham Henson, Brendon and Rose, a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather to all his grandchildren. A special friend to Phillipa. Messages to the Mintrom Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The family would like to thank the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for the loving care shown to Wally. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate the life and faith of Wally will be held in the Cashmere Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 77 Ashgrove Terrace, on Wednesday, July 29, at 10.30am.







MINTROM,Walter Richard John (Wally):On July 23, 2020, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, Beloved husband and best friend of Jacque, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Darryl, Christina and Graham Henson, Brendon and Rose, a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather to all his grandchildren. A special friend to Phillipa. Messages to the Mintrom Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The family would like to thank the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for the loving care shown to Wally. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate the life and faith of Wally will be held in the Cashmere Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 77 Ashgrove Terrace, on Wednesday, July 29, at 10.30am. Published in The Press on July 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers