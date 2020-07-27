MINTROM,
Walter Richard John (Wally):
On July 23, 2020, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, Beloved husband and best friend of Jacque, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Darryl, Christina and Graham Henson, Brendon and Rose, a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather to all his grandchildren. A special friend to Phillipa. Messages to the Mintrom Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The family would like to thank the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for the loving care shown to Wally. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate the life and faith of Wally will be held in the Cashmere Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 77 Ashgrove Terrace, on Wednesday, July 29, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2020