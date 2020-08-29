KEENAN, Walter John:
On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Christchurch, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, loved father of Bev and Colin, and Les and Wendy, loved grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gone Fishing
Messages may be addressed to the Keenan family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/wjkeenan2508. A Celebration of Walter's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, August 31, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020