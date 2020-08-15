HUNT,
Walter William (Wally):
On August 13, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Lyn for 53 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Andrew, Stephen and Ella, Tracy and Greg, and Julie and Colin, very much loved granddad of his 10 grandchildren. Special thanks to the caring staff at Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Walter Hunt, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to the current Ministry of Health restrictions on large gatherings, Wally's Funeral Service will be private, with invitations personally extended by the family.
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020