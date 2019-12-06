FORD,
Walter James (Wally):
(Reg. No. 8247. RNZN A.B.) Walter passed away in the care of Elmswood Hospital, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in his 95th year. Treasured father of Jane (Marriner), and brother of Ann Ford; father-in-law of Tony; adored Poppa Wal of James and Katie; respected by Margaret Ford (deceased) and step-brother to Nell Heaven (deceased). Many thanks to the staff of Elmswood Hospital for their loving care of Walter and his family over the past few weeks. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Walter Ford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Walter's life will be held in the Papanui RSA, 55 Bellvue Avenue, Harewood, on Monday, December 9, at 1.30pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 6, 2019