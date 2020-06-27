Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter DUNSTAN. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020, aged 86 years, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his children. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, cherished dad to Jeanette and Bill, Stuart, Geoffrey and Leanne, and Laura and James. Treasured grandad to Mathew and Bridgette, Erin and Evie Bea, much loved great-grandad to Seth, Jack and Sadie. Dearest younger brother to Elizabeth and the late Craig (Dunedin) and older brother to Bob (Edendale).

A chapter completed, a

page is turned,

A life well lived, a rest

well earned.

At the family's request a private service and interment has been held. Messages can be sent to the Dunstan Family, PO Box 3094, Waikuku Beach, 7448.







