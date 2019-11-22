CLARK, Walter Clive ('Prof'):
Professor Emeritus
On Thursday, November 21, 2019, peacefully with his family at his side, in his 93rd year. Much loved husband of Clover, and the late Gwenda. Much loved father of Dick, Sue, Kirsty, Antony and Natalie, grandfather of Kate, Matt; Liam, and Megan. Loved and respected step-father of Heather and Sandy, John and Chris, Stephen and Nadia, Katharine, and Jenny. Granddad of Emma, Sarah, Amy, Ben, Keryn, Haley, James, Alex, and Sophie. Special thanks to all those who have lovingly cared for Wal over the past 5 years; Dr Robyn Hay, Albarosa, and Wesley Care.
A guardian and campaigner for the environment.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Walter Clark, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service of rememberance and farewell for Wallie will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, November 25, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 22, 2019