AHLFELD, Walter Frederick:
Stoker 1st class RNZN5246 WWII 1939-1945 Passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019, at Essie Summers Retirement Village Hospital, in his 99th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Edith. Loved father and father in-law of David and Pam, Neville and Marina, Joy and Clifton, Ross and Julie, and Brian (deceased) and Camelia. Also loved grandfather of 11, great-grandfather of 16 and great-great-grandad of 4. Many thanks to Essie Summers Retirement Hospital Team for their dedication, support and care of Dad. Messages to the Ahlfeld family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Walter will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, This Day (Tuesday), at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 22 to July 23, 2019