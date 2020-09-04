REED,
Wallace St Jean (Joe):
Regt No. 31297, WO1, RNZ EME, Home Service 1946 – 65. ZL3OB and ZL2AH. Joe's family wish to advise that Joe has shuffled off to the Radio Shack for the last time. On September 2, 2020, peacefully at Roseneath, Carterton. In his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Sylvia (they were married for 46 years), and the late June. Loved father and father-in-law of Anne and Kent Murrell, and Peter Reed. Loved Grandad of Lana, Billie, Andrew, Joseph, Hamana; Wendy, Glenis, and Jean-Marie and his 11 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Roseneath for their excellent care over the last 2 years. A service for Joe will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Monday, September 7, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Reed family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press on Sept. 4, 2020